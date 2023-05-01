Cégjegyzék
Eptura Fizetések

A Eptura fizetése $104,957 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz az alsó végén $180,900-ig egy Terméktervező pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Eptura. Utoljára frissítve: 10/17/2025

Üzleti elemző
$111K
Terméktervező
$181K
Szoftvermérnök
$105K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

62 25
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Eptura cégnél: Terméktervező at the Common Range Average level évi $180,900 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Eptura cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $110,550.

