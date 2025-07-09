Cégjegyzék
Epson
Epson Fizetések

A Epson fizetése $45,338 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Adattudós pozícióhoz az alsó végén $162,810-ig egy Projektmenedzser pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Epson. Utoljára frissítve: 9/12/2025

$160K

Üzleti műveletek
$84.6K
Üzleti elemző
$109K
Adattudós
$45.3K

Emberi erőforrások
$82.3K
Termékmenedzser
$151K
Projektmenedzser
$163K
Értékesítési mérnök
$62.7K
Szoftvermérnök
$48.4K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Epson cégnél: Projektmenedzser at the Common Range Average level évi $162,810 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Epson cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $83,446.

