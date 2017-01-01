Cégjegyzék
EPIC LONG ISLAND
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét
Főbb betekintések
  • Osszon meg valami egyedit a EPIC LONG ISLAND céggel kapcsolatban, ami hasznos lehet mások számára (pl. interjútippek, csapatválasztás, egyedi kultúra stb.).
    • Rólunk

    EPIC Long Island: Empowering lives through comprehensive care and innovation. We provide specialized services for epilepsy management, intellectual/developmental disabilities, and behavioral health needs. Our dedicated team delivers personalized support in clinical settings and community programs, helping individuals reach their full potential. Through educational workshops, classes, and community events, we foster connections while advancing our mission. At EPIC Long Island, we're more than service providers—we're partners in creating pathways to independence and well-being for the families we serve.

    epicli.org
    Weboldal
    178
    Alkalmazottak száma
    Központ

    Kapj Ellenőrzött Fizetéseket a Postaládádba

    Iratkozz fel az ellenőrzött ajánlatokra.E-mailben megkapod a kompenzációs részletek részletes bontását. Tudj Meg Többet

    Ez az oldal a reCAPTCHA és a Google Adatvédelmi Irányelvei és Szolgáltatási Feltételei védelmében áll.

    Kiemelt állások

      Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a EPIC LONG ISLAND cégnél

    Kapcsolódó cégek

    • Airbnb
    • Netflix
    • Roblox
    • SoFi
    • Dropbox
    • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

    Egyéb források