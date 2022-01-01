Cégjegyzék
Enfusion
Enfusion Fizetések

A Enfusion fizetése $50,113 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Projektmenedzser pozícióhoz az alsó végén $120,750-ig egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Enfusion. Utoljára frissítve: 9/6/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $121K

Full-Stack Szoftvermérnök

Könyvelő
$116K
Üzleti elemző
$90.3K

Informatikus (IT)
$61K
Projektmenedzser
$50.1K
Műszaki programvezető
$78.4K
Műszaki író
$67.3K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Enfusion cégnél: Szoftvermérnök évi $120,750 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Enfusion cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $78,390.

Egyéb források