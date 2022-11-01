Cégkönyvtár
Draup
Draup Fizetések

Draup fizetési tartománya $2,289 teljes kompenzációban évente Könyvelő alsó végén $21,689 Szoftverfejlesztő felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól Draup. Utoljára frissítve: 8/18/2025

$160K

Menedzsment tanácsadó
Median $9.6K
Szoftverfejlesztő
Median $21.7K
Könyvelő
$2.3K

Üzleti elemző
$14.1K
Üzletfejlesztés
$3.8K
Adatelemző
$3.8K
Emberi erőforrások
$3.1K
Marketing
$3.8K
Kockázati tőkés
$8.1K

Elemző

GYIK

A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a Draup-nél a Szoftverfejlesztő, évi $21,689 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint az esetleges részvény kompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Draup-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $3,798.

