Drata Fizetések

A Drata fizetése $101,584 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Értékesítés pozícióhoz az alsó végén $242,676-ig egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Drata. Utoljára frissítve: 9/9/2025

$160K

Kapd meg, amit megérdemelsz

Több ezer ajánlatot tárgyaltunk már ki, és rendszeresen érünk el 30 ezer dollár+ (néha 300 ezer dollár+) növekedést. Tárgyaltasd ki a fizetésed vagy a önéletrajzod átnézését kérd igazi szakértőktől - olyan toborzóktól, akik ezt naponta csinálják.

Emberi erőforrások
$188K
Marketing
$173K
Terméktervező
$139K

Projektmenedzser
$140K
Értékesítés
$102K
Szoftvermérnök
$243K
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes Drata on Szoftvermérnök at the Common Range Average level aastase kogutasuga $242,676. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Drata keskmine aastane kogutasu on $156,770.

