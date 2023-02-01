Cégkönyvtár
Draper Fizetések

Draper fizetési tartománya $94,525 teljes kompenzációban évente Villamosmérnök alsó végén $139,300 Programmenedzser felső végén között terjed.

$160K

Szoftverfejlesztő
Median $125K
Hardvermérnök
Median $110K
Gépészmérnök
Median $125K

Villamosmérnök
$94.5K
Programmenedzser
$139K
Kiberbiztonság elemző
$129K
GYIK

Augstākā atalgotā loma, kas tika ziņota uzņēmumā Draper, ir Programmenedzser at the Common Range Average level ar gada kopējo atalgojumu $139,300. Tas ietver pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādas iespējamās akciju kompensācijas un prēmijas.
Vidējais gada kopējais atalgojums, kas tika ziņots uzņēmumā Draper, ir $125,000.

Egyéb források