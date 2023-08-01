Cégkönyvtár
DP World
DP World Fizetések

DP World fizetési tartománya $22,984 teljes kompenzációban évente Ügyfélszolgálati operációk alsó végén $108,463 Technikai projektmenedzser felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól DP World. Utoljára frissítve: 8/18/2025

$160K

Szoftverfejlesztő
Group SDE 1 $35.1K
Group SDE 2 $57K

Backend szoftverfejlesztő mérnök

Full-Stack szoftverfejlesztő mérnök

Minőségbiztosítási (QA) szoftverfejlesztő mérnök

Termékvezető
Median $77.8K
Szoftverfejlesztési vezető
Median $78.9K

Ügyfélszolgálati operációk
$23K
Adatelemző
$46.6K
Ipari formatervező
$81.6K
Informatikus
$37.3K
Technikai projektmenedzser
$108K
Műszaki szakíró
$41.4K
GYIK

A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a DP World-nél a Technikai projektmenedzser at the Common Range Average level, évi $108,463 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint az esetleges részvény kompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A DP World-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $51,808.

