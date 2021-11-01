DoubleVerify Fizetések

Cégkönyvtár
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

DoubleVerify fizetési tartománya $67,609 teljes kompenzációban évente Üzleti elemző alsó végén $340,290 Technikai projektmenedzser felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól DoubleVerify. Utoljára frissítve: 8/18/2025

$160K

Szoftverfejlesztő
Median $208K
Termékvezető
Median $170K
Szoftverfejlesztési vezető
Median $255K

Könyvelő
$113K
Üzleti elemző
$67.6K
Adatelemző
$108K
Adattudós
$249K
Emberi erőforrások
$113K
Termékdizájner
$194K
Projektmenedzser
$143K
Értékesítés
$136K
Technikai projektmenedzser
$340K
UX kutató
$111K
GYIK

