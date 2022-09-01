Cégkönyvtár
Dotdash Meredith Fizetések

Dotdash Meredith fizetési tartománya $80,400 teljes kompenzációban évente Kiberbiztonság elemző alsó végén $162,180 Termékdizájner felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól Dotdash Meredith. Utoljára frissítve: 8/18/2025

$160K

Szoftverfejlesztő
Median $144K

Backend szoftverfejlesztő mérnök

Full-Stack szoftverfejlesztő mérnök

Termékvezető
Median $145K
Marketing
$141K

Marketing operációk
$141K
Termékdizájner
$162K
Projektmenedzser
$126K
Kiberbiztonság elemző
$80.4K
Szoftverfejlesztési vezető
$123K
GYIK

A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a Dotdash Meredith-nél a Termékdizájner at the Common Range Average level, évi $162,180 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint az esetleges részvény kompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Dotdash Meredith-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $140,700.

