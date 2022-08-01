Cégjegyzék
Docket
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

Docket Fizetések

A Docket fizetése $29,039 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Terméktervező pozícióhoz az alsó végén $69,301-ig egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Docket. Utoljára frissítve: 9/12/2025

$160K

Kapd meg, amit megérdemelsz

Több ezer ajánlatot tárgyaltunk már ki, és rendszeresen érünk el 30 ezer dollár+ (néha 300 ezer dollár+) növekedést. Tárgyaltasd ki a fizetésed vagy a önéletrajzod átnézését kérd igazi szakértőktől - olyan toborzóktól, akik ezt naponta csinálják.

Terméktervező
$29K
Termékmenedzser
$39.8K
Szoftvermérnök
$69.3K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Docket cégnél: Szoftvermérnök at the Common Range Average level évi $69,301 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Docket cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $39,800.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a Docket cégnél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • Uber
  • Databricks
  • Spotify
  • Intuit
  • Snap
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források