Digitaslbi Fizetések

A Digitaslbi medián fizetése $187,060 egy Adatelemző pozícióhoz. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Digitaslbi. Utoljára frissítve: 11/23/2025

Adatelemző
$187K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Digitaslbi cégnél: Adatelemző at the Common Range Average level évi $187,060 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Digitaslbi cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $187,060.

