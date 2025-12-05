Cégjegyzék
Department of Veterans Affairs
Department of Veterans Affairs Adattudós Fizetések

A medián Adattudós kompenzációs in United States csomag a Department of Veterans Affairs cégnél összesen $95K yearként. Tekintsd meg a Department of Veterans Affairs teljes kompenzációs csomagjainak alapfizetés, részvény és bónusz bontását. Utoljára frissítve: 12/5/2025

Medián fizetési csomag
company icon
Department of Veterans Affairs
Research Fellow
Boston, MA
Összesen évente
$95K
Szint
-
Alapbér
$95K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bónusz
$0
Cégnél töltött évek
3 Év
Tapasztalat (év)
7 Év
Legfrissebb fizetési bejelentések
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető fizetési csomag egy Adattudós pozícióra a Department of Veterans Affairs cégnél in United States évi $140,000 teljes kompenzáció. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Department of Veterans Affairs cégnél a Adattudós szerepkörre in United States jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $95,000.

