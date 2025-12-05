Cégjegyzék
Department of Homeland Security
Department of Homeland Security Szoftvermérnök Fizetések

A medián Szoftvermérnök kompenzációs in United States csomag a Department of Homeland Security cégnél összesen $215K yearként. Tekintsd meg a Department of Homeland Security teljes kompenzációs csomagjainak alapfizetés, részvény és bónusz bontását. Utoljára frissítve: 12/5/2025

Medián fizetési csomag
company icon
Department of Homeland Security
Software Engineer
Springfield, VA
Összesen évente
$215K
Szint
GS-15
Alapbér
$195K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bónusz
$19.5K
Cégnél töltött évek
1 Év
Tapasztalat (év)
10 Év
Mik a karrierszintek a Department of Homeland Security?
Legfrissebb fizetési bejelentések
Cég

Helyszín | Dátum

Szint megnevezése

Címke

Tapasztalat évei

Összesen / Cégnél

Teljes kompenzáció

Alap | Részvény (év) | Bónusz
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető fizetési csomag egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióra a Department of Homeland Security cégnél in United States évi $234,280 teljes kompenzáció. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Department of Homeland Security cégnél a Szoftvermérnök szerepkörre in United States jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $197,200.

