A medián Programmenedzser kompenzációs in United States csomag a Department of Homeland Security cégnél összesen $179K yearként. Tekintsd meg a Department of Homeland Security teljes kompenzációs csomagjainak alapfizetés, részvény és bónusz bontását. Utoljára frissítve: 12/5/2025

Medián fizetési csomag
company icon
Department of Homeland Security
Program Manager
Washington, DC
Összesen évente
$179K
Szint
hidden
Alapbér
$175K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bónusz
$4K
Cégnél töltött évek
11+ Év
Tapasztalat (év)
11+ Év
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető fizetési csomag egy Programmenedzser pozícióra a Department of Homeland Security cégnél in United States évi $226,900 teljes kompenzáció. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Department of Homeland Security cégnél a Programmenedzser szerepkörre in United States jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $178,000.

