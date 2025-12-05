Cégjegyzék
DENSO
DENSO Szoftvermérnök Fizetések

A medián Szoftvermérnök kompenzációs in United States csomag a DENSO cégnél összesen $140K yearként. Tekintsd meg a DENSO teljes kompenzációs csomagjainak alapfizetés, részvény és bónusz bontását. Utoljára frissítve: 12/5/2025

Medián fizetési csomag
company icon
DENSO
Software Engineer
New York, NY
Összesen évente
$140K
Szint
L3
Alapbér
$100K
Stock (/yr)
$40K
Bónusz
$0
Cégnél töltött évek
2 Év
Tapasztalat (év)
2 Év
Mik a karrierszintek a DENSO?
Legfrissebb fizetési bejelentések
Cég

Helyszín | Dátum

Szint megnevezése

Címke

Tapasztalat évei

Összesen / Cégnél

Teljes kompenzáció

Alap | Részvény (év) | Bónusz
Nem találhatók fizetések
Gyakorlati fizetések

Közreműködés

GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető fizetési csomag egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióra a DENSO cégnél in United States évi $174,000 teljes kompenzáció. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A DENSO cégnél a Szoftvermérnök szerepkörre in United States jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $137,800.

Egyéb források

