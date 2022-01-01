Cégjegyzék
Delta Electronics
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

Delta Electronics Fizetések

A Delta Electronics fizetése $16,027 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Termékmenedzser pozícióhoz az alsó végén $153,000-ig egy Értékesítés pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Delta Electronics. Utoljára frissítve: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Szoftvermérnök
Median $45.8K

Hálózati mérnök

Hardvermérnök
Median $49.5K
Gépészmérnök
Median $36K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

55 40
55 40
Villamosmérnök
Median $49.6K
Adattudós
Median $41.8K
Terméktervező
Median $62.2K
Emberi erőforrás
$90.5K
Marketing műveletvezető
$35.3K
Termékmenedzser
$16K
Programmenedzser
$52.7K
Projektmenedzser
$51.5K
Értékesítés
$153K
Értékesítési mérnök
$149K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$63.1K
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Delta Electronics cégnél: Értékesítés at the Common Range Average level évi $153,000 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Delta Electronics cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $50,577.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a Delta Electronics cégnél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • Pegatron
  • Foxconn
  • Phison Electronic
  • LITE-ON
  • Wistron
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források