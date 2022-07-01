Cégjegyzék
Definitive Logic
Definitive Logic Fizetések

A Definitive Logic medián fizetése $90,450 egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Definitive Logic. Utoljára frissítve: 11/21/2025

Szoftvermérnök
$90.5K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Definitive Logic cégnél: Szoftvermérnök at the Common Range Average level évi $90,450 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Definitive Logic cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $90,450.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a Definitive Logic cégnél

Egyéb források

