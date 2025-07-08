Cégjegyzék
DASA Fizetések

A DASA fizetése $7,744 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Adminisztratív asszisztens pozícióhoz az alsó végén $100,500-ig egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a DASA. Utoljára frissítve: 10/17/2025

Könyvelő
$79.7K
Adminisztratív asszisztens
$7.7K
Adattudós
$34.3K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

62 25
62 25
Information Technologist (IT)
$26.1K
Szoftvermérnök
$101K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a DASA cégnél: Szoftvermérnök at the Common Range Average level évi $100,500 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A DASA cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $34,334.

