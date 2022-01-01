Cushman & Wakefield Fizetések

Cégkönyvtár
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

Cushman & Wakefield fizetési tartománya $16,850 teljes kompenzációban évente Üzletfejlesztés alsó végén $278,600 Értékesítés felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól Cushman & Wakefield. Utoljára frissítve: 8/24/2025

$160K

Könyvelő
Median $60K
Pénzügyi elemző
Median $87.2K
Projektmenedzser
Median $80K

Üzleti elemző
$27.5K
Üzletfejlesztés
$16.8K
Adatelemző
$75.2K
Adattudós
$118K
Jogi
$239K
Marketing
$92K
Épületgépészeti mérnök
$128K
Ingatlankezelő
$122K
Értékesítés
$279K
Szoftverfejlesztő
$186K
Technikai projektmenedzser
$143K
GYIK

The highest paying role reported at Cushman & Wakefield is Értékesítés at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $278,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cushman & Wakefield is $104,819.

