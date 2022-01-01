Criteo Fizetések

Cégjegyzék
A Criteo fizetése $44,704 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Projektmenedzser pozícióhoz az alsó végén $686,000-ig egy Üzletfejlesztés pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Criteo. Utoljára frissítve: 9/3/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
L2 $65.7K
L3 $83.1K
L4 $109K
L5 $157K

Gépi Tanulás Mérnök

Backend Szoftvermérnök

Full-Stack Szoftvermérnök

Webhely Megbízhatósági Mérnök

Kutató Tudós

MI Kutató

Adattudós
L2 $71.2K
L3 $73.2K
Termékmenedzser
Median $92.8K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Értékesítés
Median $139K
Üzletfejlesztés
$686K
Ügyfélszolgálat
$57.6K
Ügyfél-sikeresség
$76.4K
Adatelemző
$56.2K
Emberi erőforrások
$203K
Informatikus (IT)
$96.2K
Vezetési tanácsadó
$92.5K
Marketing
$182K
Programvezető
$170K
Projektmenedzser
$44.7K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$159K
Megoldástervező
$110K
Technical Account Manager
$76.6K
Műszaki programvezető
$116K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Criteo cégnél: Üzletfejlesztés at the Common Range Average level évi $686,000 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Criteo cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $94,505.

Egyéb források