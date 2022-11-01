Cégkönyvtár
CRISIL Fizetések

CRISIL fizetési tartománya $6,121 teljes kompenzációban évente Üzletfejlesztés alsó végén $48,765 Kiberbiztonság elemző felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól CRISIL. Utoljára frissítve: 8/24/2025

$160K

Pénzügyi elemző
Median $12.6K
Üzleti elemző
$12.7K
Üzletfejlesztés
$6.1K

Befektetési bankár
$20.3K
Kiberbiztonság elemző
$48.8K
Megoldásépítész
$48.6K
GYIK

A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a CRISIL-nél a Kiberbiztonság elemző at the Common Range Average level, évi $48,765 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint az esetleges részvény kompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A CRISIL-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $16,462.

