Crimson Education Fizetések

Crimson Education fizetési tartománya $49,750 teljes kompenzációban évente Projektmenedzser alsó végén $298,500 Befektetési bankár felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól Crimson Education. Utoljára frissítve: 8/24/2025

$160K

Üzleti elemző
$54.8K
Üzletfejlesztés
$65.7K
Befektetési bankár
$299K

Menedzsment tanácsadó
$66.7K
Projektmenedzser
$49.8K
Műszaki szakíró
$73.2K
GYIK

A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a Crimson Education-nél a Befektetési bankár at the Common Range Average level, évi $298,500 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint az esetleges részvény kompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Crimson Education-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $66,168.

