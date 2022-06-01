Cégjegyzék
Cricut Fizetések

A Cricut fizetése $109,450 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Adatelemző pozícióhoz az alsó végén $266,325-ig egy Adattudományi vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Cricut. Utoljára frissítve: 9/3/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $150K
Adatelemző
$109K
Adattudományi vezető
$266K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

55 23
55 23
Adattudós
$118K
Marketing
$115K
Terméktervező
$141K
Termékmenedzser
$190K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Cricut cégnél: Adattudományi vezető at the Common Range Average level évi $266,325 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Cricut cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $141,290.

Egyéb források