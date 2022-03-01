Crexi Fizetések

Cégjegyzék
Crexi
A Crexi fizetése $100,500 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Értékesítés pozícióhoz az alsó végén $1,283,908-ig egy Termékmenedzser pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Crexi. Utoljára frissítve: 9/3/2025

$160K

Adatelemző
$118K
Terméktervező
$167K
Termékmenedzser
$1.28M

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

55 23
55 23
Értékesítés
$101K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$221K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Crexi cégnél: Termékmenedzser at the Common Range Average level évi $1,283,908 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Crexi cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $167,160.

