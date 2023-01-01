Cégjegyzék
Credit Agricole Fizetések

A Credit Agricole fizetése $30,815 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Értékesítés pozícióhoz az alsó végén $191,100-ig egy Befektetési bankár pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Credit Agricole. Utoljára frissítve: 9/12/2025

$160K

Adattudós
Median $70.1K
Szoftvermérnök
Median $44.9K
Üzleti elemző
$45.5K

Üzletfejlesztés
$40.4K
Emberi erőforrások
$35.7K
Informatikus (IT)
$180K
Befektetési bankár
$191K
Jogi
$79.5K
Termékmenedzser
$127K
Projektmenedzser
$62.5K
Értékesítés
$30.8K
Megoldástervező
$47.2K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Credit Agricole cégnél: Befektetési bankár at the Common Range Average level évi $191,100 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Credit Agricole cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $54,842.

