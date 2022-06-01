Cégjegyzék
Constellation Software
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

Constellation Software Fizetések

A Constellation Software fizetése $47,076 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Üzleti elemző pozícióhoz az alsó végén $142,509-ig egy Programmenedzser pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Constellation Software. Utoljára frissítve: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Termékmenedzser
Median $97.1K
Szoftvermérnök
Median $65K
Üzleti elemző
$47.1K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 40
54 40
Üzletfejlesztés
$82.6K
Marketing
$116K
Marketing műveletvezető
$58.8K
Terméktervező
$54.9K
Programmenedzser
$143K
Értékesítés
$99.5K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$99.8K
Kockázati tőkés
$80.6K
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Constellation Software cégnél: Programmenedzser at the Common Range Average level évi $142,509 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Constellation Software cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $82,626.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a Constellation Software cégnél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • Tesla
  • Databricks
  • LinkedIn
  • Google
  • Uber
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források