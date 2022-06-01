Cégkönyvtár
Community Brands
Community Brands Fizetések

Community Brands fizetési tartománya $24,964 teljes kompenzációban évente Szoftverfejlesztő alsó végén $206,960 Termékvezető felső végén között terjed.

$160K

Termékvezető
$207K
Értékesítés
$60.3K
Szoftverfejlesztő
$25K

Megoldásépítész
$60.2K
GYIK

Community Brands'de bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $206,960 ücretle Termékvezető at the Common Range Average level'dir. Bu, temel maaşın yanı sıra olası hisse senedi ve bonus ödemelerini içerir.
Community Brands'de bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam ücret $60,231'dır.

