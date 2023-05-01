Cégjegyzék
Commonwealth Fusion
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét
Főbb betekintések
  • Osszon meg valami egyedit a Commonwealth Fusion céggel kapcsolatban, ami hasznos lehet mások számára (pl. interjútippek, csapatválasztás, egyedi kultúra stb.).
    • Rólunk

    Commonwealth Fusion Systems (CFS) is a company collaborating with MIT to develop high-temperature superconducting (HTS) magnet technology for compact fusion power plants. They are building SPARC, the world's first commercially relevant, net energy fusion demonstration device, which will pave the way for the first fusion power plant, ARC. CFS aims to deploy fusion power plants to combat climate change and has a team of leaders in tough tech, fusion science, and manufacturing. They are supported by leading investors and are hiring.

    cfs.energy
    Weboldal
    2018
    Alapítás éve
    396
    Alkalmazottak száma
    $10M-$50M
    Becsült bevétel
    Központ

    Kapj Ellenőrzött Fizetéseket a Postaládádba

    Iratkozz fel az ellenőrzött ajánlatokra.E-mailben megkapod a kompenzációs részletek részletes bontását. Tudj Meg Többet

    Ez az oldal a reCAPTCHA és a Google Adatvédelmi Irányelvei és Szolgáltatási Feltételei védelmében áll.

    Kiemelt állások

      Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a Commonwealth Fusion cégnél

    Kapcsolódó cégek

    • Facebook
    • Intuit
    • Apple
    • DoorDash
    • Uber
    • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

    Egyéb források