Cégkönyvtár
Color
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

Color Fizetések

Color fizetési tartománya $114,425 teljes kompenzációban évente Adatelemző alsó végén $278,600 Szoftverfejlesztési vezető felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól Color. Utoljára frissítve: 8/23/2025

$160K

Kapjon fizetést, ne manipulálják

Több ezer ajánlatot tárgyaltunk le, és rendszeresen elérünk 30ezer dollár+ (néha 300ezer dollár+) emeléseket.Tárgyalni a fizetését vagy az Ön önéletrajzát átnézni valódi szakértők által - olyan toborzók, akik naponta ezzel foglalkoznak.

Szoftverfejlesztő
Median $220K

Full-Stack szoftverfejlesztő mérnök

Toborzó
Median $148K
Üzleti elemző
$144K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

67 18
67 18
Adatelemző
$114K
Adattudós
Median $171K
Termékdizájner
$134K
Termékvezető
$206K
Szoftverfejlesztési vezető
$279K
Technikai projektmenedzser
$236K
Hiányzik a címe?

Keressen minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalon vagy adja hozzá a fizetését az oldal feloldásához.


GYIK

A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a Color-nél a Szoftverfejlesztési vezető at the Common Range Average level, évi $278,600 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint az esetleges részvény kompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Color-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $171,000.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtak kiemelt állásokat a Color-nél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • Balyasny Asset Management L.P.
  • Finix
  • Rubrik
  • Bloomberg
  • BCG
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források