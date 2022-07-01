Cégjegyzék
Cognira
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

Cognira Fizetések

A Cognira fizetése $9,768 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Emberi erőforrások pozícióhoz az alsó végén $104,475-ig egy Adattudós pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Cognira. Utoljára frissítve: 9/5/2025

$160K

Kapd meg, amit megérdemelsz

Több ezer ajánlatot tárgyaltunk már ki, és rendszeresen érünk el 30 ezer dollár+ (néha 300 ezer dollár+) növekedést. Tárgyaltasd ki a fizetésed vagy a önéletrajzod átnézését kérd igazi szakértőktől - olyan toborzóktól, akik ezt naponta csinálják.

Adattudós
$104K
Emberi erőforrások
$9.8K
Szoftvermérnök
$73.5K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

64 10
64 10
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Cognira cégnél: Adattudós at the Common Range Average level évi $104,475 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Cognira cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $73,500.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a Cognira cégnél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • Stripe
  • Pinterest
  • Flipkart
  • Airbnb
  • LinkedIn
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források