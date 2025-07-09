Cégjegyzék
Cognigy Fizetések

A Cognigy fizetése $67,017 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Termékmenedzser pozícióhoz az alsó végén $95,337-ig egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Cognigy. Utoljára frissítve: 9/5/2025

$160K

Megoldástervező
Median $93.8K
Termékmenedzser
$67K
Szoftvermérnök
$95.3K

GYIK

Augstāk apmaksātā pozīcija, par kuru ziņots Cognigy, ir Szoftvermérnök at the Common Range Average level ar gada kopējo atlīdzību $95,337. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots Cognigy, ir $93,765.

