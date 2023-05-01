Cégjegyzék
Cofense
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét
Főbb betekintések
  • Osszon meg valami egyedit a Cofense céggel kapcsolatban, ami hasznos lehet mások számára (pl. interjútippek, csapatválasztás, egyedi kultúra stb.).
    • Rólunk

    Cofense is a company that provides phishing detection and response solutions for enterprise organizations. Their platform leverages a global network of over 32 million people reporting suspected phish, combined with advanced automation to stop phishing attacks faster and stay ahead of breaches. They offer a full suite of solutions to educate employees, detect phish, and respond quickly to remediate threats. Cofense solutions easily integrate with existing security ecosystems and have a broad set of Global 1000 enterprise customers.

    https://cofense.com
    Weboldal
    2011
    Alapítás éve
    751
    Alkalmazottak száma
    $250M-$500M
    Becsült bevétel
    Központ

    Kapj Ellenőrzött Fizetéseket a Postaládádba

    Iratkozz fel az ellenőrzött ajánlatokra.E-mailben megkapod a kompenzációs részletek részletes bontását. Tudj Meg Többet

    Ez az oldal a reCAPTCHA és a Google Adatvédelmi Irányelvei és Szolgáltatási Feltételei védelmében áll.

    Kiemelt állások

      Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a Cofense cégnél

    Kapcsolódó cégek

    • LinkedIn
    • Amazon
    • Square
    • Facebook
    • Apple
    • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

    Egyéb források