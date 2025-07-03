Cégjegyzék
Coditas Technologies
Coditas Technologies Fizetések

A Coditas Technologies fizetése $7,455 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Terméktervező pozícióhoz az alsó végén $32,350-ig egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Coditas Technologies. Utoljára frissítve: 11/21/2025

Terméktervező
$7.5K
Szoftvermérnök
$32.4K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Coditas Technologies cégnél: Szoftvermérnök at the Common Range Average level évi $32,350 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Coditas Technologies cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $19,903.

