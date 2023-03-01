Cégkönyvtár
CLEAResult
CLEAResult Fizetések

CLEAResult fizetési tartománya $75,117 teljes kompenzációban évente Gépészmérnök alsó végén $169,150 Megoldásépítész felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól CLEAResult. Utoljára frissítve: 8/24/2025

$160K

Menedzsment tanácsadó
$149K
Gépészmérnök
$75.1K
Programmenedzser
$81.6K

Szoftverfejlesztő
$156K
Megoldásépítész
$169K
Technikai projektmenedzser
$153K
GYIK

A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a CLEAResult-nél a Megoldásépítész at the Common Range Average level, évi $169,150 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint az esetleges részvény kompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A CLEAResult-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $150,960.

Egyéb források