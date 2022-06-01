Cégkönyvtár
Clear Capital
Clear Capital Fizetések

Clear Capital fizetési tartománya $44,880 teljes kompenzációban évente Ügyfélszolgálat alsó végén $150,000 Szoftverfejlesztő felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól Clear Capital. Utoljára frissítve: 8/24/2025

$160K

Szoftverfejlesztő
Median $150K
Üzleti elemző
$64.3K
Ügyfélszolgálat
$44.9K

Termékvezető
$141K
Technikai projektmenedzser
$137K
GYIK

A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a Clear Capital-nél a Szoftverfejlesztő, évi $150,000 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint az esetleges részvény kompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Clear Capital-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $136,554.

