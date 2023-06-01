Cégjegyzék
Clarity Software Solutions
Clarity Software Solutions Fizetések

A Clarity Software Solutions fizetése $63,700 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Programvezető pozícióhoz az alsó végén $140,700-ig egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Clarity Software Solutions. Utoljára frissítve: 9/4/2025

$160K

Programvezető
$63.7K
Szoftvermérnök
$141K
Megoldástervező
$137K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

56 23
56 23
GYIK

The highest paying role reported at Clarity Software Solutions is Szoftvermérnök at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $140,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Clarity Software Solutions is $137,200.

