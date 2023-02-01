Cégjegyzék
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Fizetések

A Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints fizetése $13,431 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Adminisztratív asszisztens pozícióhoz az alsó végén $124,320-ig egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Utoljára frissítve: 9/11/2025

$160K

Kapd meg, amit megérdemelsz

Több ezer ajánlatot tárgyaltunk már ki, és rendszeresen érünk el 30 ezer dollár+ (néha 300 ezer dollár+) növekedést. Tárgyaltasd ki a fizetésed vagy a önéletrajzod átnézését kérd igazi szakértőktől - olyan toborzóktól, akik ezt naponta csinálják.

Szoftvermérnök
Median $124K
Adminisztratív asszisztens
$13.4K
Ügyfélszolgálat
$56.3K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

66 10
66 10
Informatikus (IT)
$45.5K
Kiberbiztonsági elemző
$75.6K
UX kutató
$98.5K
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

The highest paying role reported at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is Szoftvermérnök with a yearly total compensation of $124,320. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is $65,950.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints cégnél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • Airbnb
  • Apple
  • Facebook
  • Square
  • Intuit
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források