Cégjegyzék
Chronograph
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

Chronograph Fizetések

A Chronograph fizetése $59,700 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Pénzügyi elemző pozícióhoz az alsó végén $208,950-ig egy Termékmenedzser pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Chronograph. Utoljára frissítve: 9/11/2025

$160K

Kapd meg, amit megérdemelsz

Több ezer ajánlatot tárgyaltunk már ki, és rendszeresen érünk el 30 ezer dollár+ (néha 300 ezer dollár+) növekedést. Tárgyaltasd ki a fizetésed vagy a önéletrajzod átnézését kérd igazi szakértőktől - olyan toborzóktól, akik ezt naponta csinálják.

Szoftvermérnök
Median $140K
Üzleti elemző
$61.2K
Pénzügyi elemző
$59.7K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

66 10
66 10
Termékmenedzser
$209K
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Chronograph cégnél: Termékmenedzser at the Common Range Average level évi $208,950 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Chronograph cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $100,600.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a Chronograph cégnél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • PayPal
  • LinkedIn
  • SoFi
  • Flipkart
  • Pinterest
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források