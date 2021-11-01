Cégjegyzék
Chipotle Mexican Grill
Chipotle Mexican Grill Fizetések

A Chipotle Mexican Grill fizetése $30,150 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Technikai író pozícióhoz az alsó végén $156,000-ig egy Termékmenedzser pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Chipotle Mexican Grill. Utoljára frissítve: 11/18/2025

Szoftvermérnök
Median $140K
Ügyfélszolgálat
Median $38K
Termékmenedzser
Median $156K

Pénzügyi elemző
$74.6K
Informatikus (IT)
$147K
Marketing műveletvezető
$127K
Programmenedzser
$60.3K
Projektmenedzser
$59.7K
Értékesítés
$129K
Technikai író
$30.2K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Chipotle Mexican Grill cégnél: Termékmenedzser évi $156,000 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Chipotle Mexican Grill cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $100,808.

