Cégjegyzék
Chiliz
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

Chiliz Fizetések

A Chiliz fizetése $63,389 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz az alsó végén $124,430-ig egy Szoftvermérnöki vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Chiliz. Utoljára frissítve: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Szoftvermérnök
$63.4K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$124K
Kockázati tőkés
$99.5K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

55 40
55 40
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Chiliz cégnél: Szoftvermérnöki vezető at the Common Range Average level évi $124,430 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Chiliz cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $99,500.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a Chiliz cégnél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • Facebook
  • Dropbox
  • Coinbase
  • Lyft
  • Intuit
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források