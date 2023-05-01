Cégjegyzék
Children's Hospital Los Angeles
Children's Hospital Los Angeles Fizetések

A Children's Hospital Los Angeles fizetése $80,595 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Pénzügyi elemző pozícióhoz az alsó végén $161,700-ig egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Children's Hospital Los Angeles. Utoljára frissítve: 11/18/2025

Adattudós
$141K
Pénzügyi elemző
$80.6K
Szoftvermérnök
$162K

GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Children's Hospital Los Angeles cégnél: Szoftvermérnök at the Common Range Average level évi $161,700 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Children's Hospital Los Angeles cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $140,700.

