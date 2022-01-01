Cégjegyzék
Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A Fizetések

A Chick-fil-A fizetése $31,200 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Értékesítés pozícióhoz az alsó végén $227,562-ig egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog.

Szoftvermérnök
5 $113K
6 $106K
7 $142K
8 $154K
9 $195K
10 $228K

Backend szoftvermérnök

Adatmérnök

Adattudós
9 $167K
10 $207K
Ügyfélszolgálat
Median $32K

Értékesítés
Median $31.2K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
Median $225K
Üzleti műveletek
$184K
Üzleti elemző
Median $104K
Üzletfejlesztés
$79.7K
Adatelemző
$101K
Informatikus (IT)
$184K
Terméktervező
$70.4K
Termékmenedzser
$177K
Programmenedzser
$186K
Projektmenedzser
Median $150K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Chick-fil-A cégnél: Szoftvermérnök at the 10 level évi $227,562 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Chick-fil-A cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $151,996.

