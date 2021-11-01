Cégjegyzék
Chicago Trading
Chicago Trading Fizetések

A Chicago Trading fizetése $90,450 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Toborzó pozícióhoz az alsó végén $270,000-ig egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Chicago Trading. Utoljára frissítve: 11/18/2025

+$58K
+$89K
+$20K
+$35K
+$22K
Szoftvermérnök
Median $270K

Full-Stack szoftvermérnök

Adattudós
Median $233K
Pénzügyi elemző
$231K

Informatikus (IT)
$221K
Toborzó
$90.5K
Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Chicago Trading cégnél: Szoftvermérnök évi $270,000 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Chicago Trading cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $231,150.

