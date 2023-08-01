Cégjegyzék
Chevron Phillips Chemical
Chevron Phillips Chemical Fizetések

A Chevron Phillips Chemical fizetése $85,706 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Üzleti elemző pozícióhoz az alsó végén $243,775-ig egy Informatikus (IT) pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Chevron Phillips Chemical. Utoljára frissítve: 11/18/2025

Szoftvermérnök
Median $100K
Könyvelő
$92.5K
Üzleti elemző
$85.7K

Vegyészmérnök
$93.5K
Informatikus (IT)
$244K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Chevron Phillips Chemical cégnél: Informatikus (IT) at the Common Range Average level évi $243,775 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Chevron Phillips Chemical cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $93,530.

