Chess.com Fizetések

A Chess.com fizetése $53,443 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Üzleti elemző pozícióhoz az alsó végén $120,000-ig egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Chess.com. Utoljára frissítve: 11/14/2025

Szoftvermérnök
Median $120K
Üzleti elemző
$53.4K
Marketing
$106K

GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Chess.com cégnél: Szoftvermérnök évi $120,000 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Chess.com cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $105,840.

