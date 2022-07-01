Cégjegyzék
Cherre
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

Cherre Fizetések

A Cherre fizetése $85,000 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz az alsó végén $201,488-ig egy Toborzó pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Cherre. Utoljára frissítve: 9/7/2025

$160K

Kapd meg, amit megérdemelsz

Több ezer ajánlatot tárgyaltunk már ki, és rendszeresen érünk el 30 ezer dollár+ (néha 300 ezer dollár+) növekedést. Tárgyaltasd ki a fizetésed vagy a önéletrajzod átnézését kérd igazi szakértőktől - olyan toborzóktól, akik ezt naponta csinálják.

Szoftvermérnök
Median $85K

Adatmérnök

Termékmenedzser
Median $140K
Adattudós
$118K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

64 10
64 10
Toborzó
$201K
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в Cherre — Toborzó at the Common Range Average level с годовой общей компенсацией $201,488. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Cherre составляет $128,800.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a Cherre cégnél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • Tesla
  • Stripe
  • LinkedIn
  • PayPal
  • Apple
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források