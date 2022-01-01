Checkmarx Fizetések

Cégjegyzék
A Checkmarx fizetése $117,476 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Termékmenedzser pozícióhoz az alsó végén $238,800-ig egy Értékesítés pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Checkmarx. Utoljára frissítve: 9/6/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $118K
Marketing
$214K
Termékmenedzser
$117K

Értékesítés
$239K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$135K
Megoldástervező
$213K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Checkmarx cégnél: Értékesítés at the Common Range Average level évi $238,800 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Checkmarx cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $173,938.

Egyéb források