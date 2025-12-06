Cégjegyzék
A Projektmenedzser kompenzáció in Canada a CGI cégnél CA$93.6K yearként a Project Manager szinthez és CA$113K yearként a Senior Project Manager szinthez között mozog. A medián yeares kompenzációs in Canada csomag összesen CA$98.7K.

Szint neve
Összesen
Alapfizetés
Részvény
Bónusz
Associate Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Project Manager
$68.1K
$65.3K
$1.9K
$934
Senior Project Manager
$81.9K
$80.5K
$816
$556
Lead Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
A legmagasabban fizető fizetési csomag egy Projektmenedzser pozícióra a CGI cégnél in Canada évi CA$128,107 teljes kompenzáció. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A CGI cégnél a Projektmenedzser szerepkörre in Canada jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció CA$96,226.

