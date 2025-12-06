A Projektmenedzser kompenzáció in Canada a CGI cégnél CA$93.6K yearként a Project Manager szinthez és CA$113K yearként a Senior Project Manager szinthez között mozog. A medián yeares kompenzációs in Canada csomag összesen CA$98.7K. Tekintsd meg a CGI teljes kompenzációs csomagjainak alapfizetés, részvény és bónusz bontását. Utoljára frissítve: 12/6/2025
Szint neve
Összesen
Alapfizetés
Részvény
Bónusz
Associate Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Project Manager
$68.1K
$65.3K
$1.9K
$934
Senior Project Manager
$81.9K
$80.5K
$816
$556
Lead Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Cég
Szint megnevezése
Tapasztalat évei
Teljes kompenzáció
|Nem találhatók fizetések
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/cgi/salaries/project-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.