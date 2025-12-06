Cégjegyzék
A medián Vezetési tanácsadó kompenzációs in Canada csomag a CGI cégnél összesen CA$90.5K yearként. Tekintsd meg a CGI teljes kompenzációs csomagjainak alapfizetés, részvény és bónusz bontását. Utoljára frissítve: 12/6/2025

Medián fizetési csomag
Összesen évente
$65.8K
Szint
L2
Alapbér
$65.8K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bónusz
$0
Cégnél töltött évek
2 Év
Tapasztalat (év)
3 Év
Mik a karrierszintek a CGI?
Legfrissebb fizetési bejelentések
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető fizetési csomag egy Vezetési tanácsadó pozícióra a CGI cégnél in Canada évi CA$176,592 teljes kompenzáció. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A CGI cégnél a Vezetési tanácsadó szerepkörre in Canada jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció CA$94,537.

Egyéb források

